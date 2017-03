Congress Likely to stake claims to form the government on Monday

All candidates of Congress have called for a meeting tomorrow in Congress house at 11am. Digamber Kamat, Pratapsingh Rane, Luizinho Faleiro are in Race for CM’s post.

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte is with Congress.

The party is likely to stake claims to form the government on Monday.

Congress has also begun talks with MGP and Goa Forward.