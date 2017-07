Hectic developments are on with the state Congress approaching Ex Mayor of Panaji Ashok Naik for contesting on the party ticket in Panaji to take on chief minister Manohar Parrikar. However, Ashok Naik is yet to decide on the offer of Congress party. “I met Congress President Shantaram Naik today. I have started consultation with councillors and my supporters. I will take the decision by Monday on the ticket offer by Congress,” said the senior leader.