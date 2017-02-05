“Goa Pradesh Congress party has thanked people of Goa and various organisations for impressive, silent and decisive voting on 4th February and also for guiding our party in terms of choice of Candidate, alliances, preparing manifesto and helping us during campaign,” states the press Note issued by Girish Chodankar, Secretary AICC.

He said, our party has bowed to the feelings and aspirations of people of Goa by giving new and young faces and fulfilling people’s demand through people centric manifesto, what we termed as Vision document which will be our Government’s document.

Chodankar said, despite BJP’s misleading campaign in 2012 assembly elections difference between us and BJP was just 3.9% of votes which comes to about 33,000 votes despite having Alliance with MGP.

He said, with people centric policies we adopted for this elections and with people’s blessings and anti BJP atmosphere will easily surpass the gap.