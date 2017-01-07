Goa Congress released the party road map for Goa ahead of Goa assembly polls 2017. The party said they are for ethical tourism and not casino tourism. 100 percent employment for youths, making Goa education hub, appropriate use of technology to make 100 percent Digital Goa are some of the assurances given by the party through its vision document.

“We assure people friendly administration, investment in skill development and 100 percent digital services,” said Party Leader Luizinho Faleiro.

When probed about alliance Luizinho said he will speak about it only after the 10 Jan meeting in Delhi.

Cong wants PDAs be scrapped as they are in corrupt practises said the senior Congress leader replying to a related question.