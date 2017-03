Senior Congress Leader and party general secretary Digvijaya Singh held an unofficial meet with the congress MLAs in a city based hotel.

The party has decided to elect their legislature party leader by voting today. Three names in the list are – Pratapsing Rane, Luizinho Faleiro and Digambar Kamat.

“Congress should also understand that the people of Goa have given us last chance to perform or else perish. May God help us,” Singh posted on Twitter this morning.