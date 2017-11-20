Home Breaking News Congress today backed ex CM Digambar Kamat, who is probed by SIT... Congress today backed ex CM Digambar Kamat, who is probed by SIT in mining case.Condonation of delay is not crime but quasi judicial act: Shantaram By Digital Goa - November 20, 2017, 11 :25 am Congress today backed ex CM Digambar Kamat, who is probed by SIT in mining case.Condonation of delay is not crime but quasi judicial act: Shantaram - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS IFFI 2017 begins tomorrow; Shah Rukh to open the festival Team Digital Goa - November 19, 2017, 8 :38 pm Prisoner who escaped from Shimla jail caught in Goa Digital Goa - November 18, 2017, 10 :38 pm Transport department to start action against mismanaged driving schools Digital Goa - November 17, 2017, 9 :59 pm Carnival 2018 to be held from February 10-13 Digital Goa - November 17, 2017, 9 :09 pm