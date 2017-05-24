Home News Construction worker found murdered at Nuvem News Construction worker found murdered at Nuvem By Team Digital Goa - May 24, 2017, 11 :39 am 22 yr old construction worker from Jharkhand was found murdered at an isolated place in Nuvem. He was found with his throat slit by a sharp weapon. Murder case is registered against unknown. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Devotees on warpath over temple annual celebrations at Nirankal Team Digital Goa - May 23, 2017, 2 :54 pm Govt machinery all set to implement GST Team Digital Goa - May 23, 2017, 2 :52 pm Trees cut for projects should be compensated -CM Team Digital Goa - May 23, 2017, 12 :24 pm Forest Act to be implemented for the welfare of ST community in Goa Team Digital Goa - May 23, 2017, 12 :17 pm