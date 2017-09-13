Home News Consultant appointed to find solutions to water woes of Goa News Consultant appointed to find solutions to water woes of Goa By Digital Goa - September 13, 2017, 8 :00 pm State Cabinet today approved appointment of a consultant with the objective of solving tail end water supply problems in the state. Former PWD engineer K R Srikant has been appointed to study the water problem in the state and recommend solutions. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Uttar Pradesh native held with Ganja at Baga Digital Goa - September 13, 2017, 7 :52 pm Bow of Lucky 7 turned towards sea- Boat Officials Digital Goa - September 13, 2017, 7 :47 pm Cabinet Clears Startup Policy Digital Goa - September 13, 2017, 4 :36 pm We are doing maintenance and not capital dredging –MPT reclarifies Digital Goa - September 13, 2017, 4 :31 pm