Digital Goa -High electricity bills for April, May and June were due to Fuel Power Purchase and Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) charges of Rs 92.58 crore that the state had to pay. For this quarter Rs 58.10 crores have been received by the government, this amount will be credited back to the peoples electricity bills informed power minister Pandurang Madkaikar. “Power bills for July, August and September will be less due to this,” he added.

Corroborating Power ministers statements CM Manohar Parrikar said like petrol bills whenever electricity base price will increase power bills will be increased but when revenue comes in bills will be reduced.