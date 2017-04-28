Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) held its public hearing today. Goa electricity Department petitioned JERC to impose service tax of 76 paise per unit on the power purchased from Maharashtra which was opposed by people. Members of the public complained about late billing and huge amount bill being sent. The department replied by saying that this used to happen earlier due to multiple billing agencies. “Later we shifted to GEL but that switching period resulted in late billing and bills for large amounts were given to public. Now we have taken back all billing with the department and some problem of late billing held in switching period,” the department officials added. The department assured to issue bills every month or bi-monthly. The Department also informed that they are working on solar power policy for Goa. Consumer Rights Activist Roland Martins who was present at the hearing said, “Government has lost Rs 149 crore in the process. It is revenue loss. They don’t collect it from consumer directly but they get that amount passed through state budget, indirectly taking it from the exchequer”