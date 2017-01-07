Collector and DEO, North Goa has set up a Control Room for the North Goa District in the premises of Collectorate, North Goa District, Panaji and also at Taluka level to function round the clock 24×7 with effect from 04/01/2017 so as to tackle with the complaints/grievances related to the ensuing General Assembly Election, 2017 .

The control room has been provided with Phone No. 2225383/2227690 and Toll Free No. 18002332656. Taluka level Control rooms are Mamlatdar- Pernem 2201223, Mamlatdar-Bardez 2262210, Mamlatdar-Tiswadi 2425533, Mamlatdar- Sattari 2374090 and Mamlatdar- Bicholim 2362237.