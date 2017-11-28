The central board of film certification (CBFC) cancelled the certification of Malayalam film S Durga on Tuesday forcing cancellation of film’s screening at IFFI Goa which concluded on the same day. Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan had won a court order paving way for his film’s screening at IFFI after the film was omitted from the screening list by the ministry of information and broadcasting which had forced a few jury members to quit in protest against the decision.

In the communication issued by CBFC to the film’s producer Shaji Mathew, it was cited that the certification is being cancelled following complaints from IFFI jury regarding the title of the film. The film which was earlier titled as Sexy Durga was renamed S Durga following complaints received by CBFC. According to CBFC, they have received complaint that the title is shown as S### Durga which has totally different implications and it undermined and defeated the basis of title registration and changes effected thereby.

Censor board had earlier issued U/A certificate to the film. With censor board cancelling the certificate, the screening of film on the last day of IFFI was also foiled. The censor board will now re-examine the movie and until then the makers may not exhibit the film.