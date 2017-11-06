Mormugao Municipal council today cleared the side covering of the controversial Murgaoncho Raja Mandap at Sada. The structure became controversial after the Mormugao MLA Milind Naik asked police to stop alleged illegalities going on at the premises. Some locals in turn warned Naik against damaging the holy structure. After a week long tension at Sada the premises were cleared amidst strong police protection. When querid, Chief Officer MMC Agnelo Fernandes said , “We have only removed the covering of the structure so that police can easily check as to what is happening inside the shade.”