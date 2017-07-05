Decks cleared for the sixth casino MV LuckySeven to enter in Mandovi River as the Captain of Ports has finally given permission to the vessel to enter and enchor in Mandovi River. The casino owned by ex Haryana minister Gopal Kanda is fighting a legal battle for last couple of months for seeking entry in Mandovi River. On the directions of the high court, captain of ports inspected the vessel few days back and raised few issues. After complying all the concerns of the CoP, letter allowing the vessel was issued today. The sixth offshore casino vessel, which is presently enchored at Mormugao Port Trust, can enter Mandovi river any time now.