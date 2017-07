BJP MLA from Calangute Michael Lobo opined that the Captain of Ports (CoP) should issue show cause notice to 6th casino firm Golden Globe Pvt Ltd . “How can a vessel arrive in Mandovi when the channel is closed for all types of vessels?” questioned Calangute MLA Lobo. Expressing the fear of disaster Lobo added, “Government can challenge HC direction in Supreme Court.” “I have discussed the issue with CM,” Lobo said.