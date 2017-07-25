Home News Corjuem fort to be developed as heritage touristic destination News Corjuem fort to be developed as heritage touristic destination By Team Digital Goa - July 25, 2017, 5 :51 pm The Directorate of Archives and Archaeology intends to develop Corjuem fort as a heritage touristic destination in the near future CM Manohar Parrikar informed the state assembly. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Colvale communidade plots scam handed over to vigilance Team Digital Goa - July 25, 2017, 1 :23 pm New PDA Market to come up at Tisk, Ponda Team Digital Goa - July 25, 2017, 1 :18 pm Grounded Casino removal process to start from Thursday Team Digital Goa - July 25, 2017, 1 :10 pm Private Ambulances are more interested in exploiting patients than saving lives –Rane Team Digital Goa - July 25, 2017, 1 :01 pm