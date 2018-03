The Goa Medical College has informed that 1st round of counseling cum admissions to 50% State Quota Post Graduate Degree or Diploma seats at Goa Medical College for the academic year 2018-19 scheduled on April 10, 2018 is now pre-poned on April 6, 2018 as new registration, fresh choice filling and locking for Round 2 for All India Quota is scheduled before the start of 1st round of State Quota counseling.