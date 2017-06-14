An irresponsible act on the part of counting staff led to the confusion and delay in declaring the result of one ward in Priol Panchayat. It so happened that Sidharth Gaad and Pratap Volvoiker were tied with 88 votes. Toss was held and Pratap was declared winner. To this Gaad raised objection and asked for recounting. When recounting started it was observed that Gaad’s one vote was added to third candidate and also one invalid vote was counted for Pratap. After correcting the error, Gaad was declared winner with 89 votes against 87.