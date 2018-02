As per a complaint filed by Corporation Bank Regional officer S Annapurna the Corporation bank branch at Tonca –Caranzalem has been cheated to the tune of Rs 31 lakh by a couple from Caranzalem by giving fake gold as security for taking a loan. Complain has been filed against the couple Dipali and Raviraj Sing Ghelda as well as the goldsmith who valuated the gold. The loan was taken by the couple in 2014 -15.