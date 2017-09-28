Courier boy died in freak accident at Chimbel By Digital Goa - September 28, 2017, 8 :24 pm Courier boy Kishor Surlikar (40 yrs) of Goa Velha died in a freak accident at Chimbel this morning when a branch of a tree came crashing down when he was passing by on a motorcycle. The impact was so much that he died on the spot. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Courier boy died in freak accident at Chimbel Digital Goa - September 28, 2017, 8 :24 pm GEDC invites applications for interest-free education loans from Goan students Digital Goa - September 28, 2017, 8 :16 pm Murder accused arrested by Margao Police Digital Goa - September 28, 2017, 8 :04 pm Seven arrested and two rescued in a prostitution raid at Calangute Digital Goa - September 28, 2017, 7 :56 pm