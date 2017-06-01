North Goa Principal District & Sessions Judge Irshad Agha today directed that process be issued against Goa’s former Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar in the Serula Comunidade land grab and cheating case filed by Adv. Aires Rodrigues. Judge Agha has also directed that process be issued against Peter Martins, then attorney of Comunidade of Serula and Irene Sequeira, then Administrator of Comunidade of Bardez.

The three accused have been directed to appear in Court on 17th June to face trial for offences under sections 119, 120, 420 read with 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13(1)(c) and (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Court in December last year while rejecting the plea of the Crime Branch to close the case against Dilip Parulekar and while noting that it was not satisfied with the investigation conducted by the Crime Branch under Section 190 (1) (a) of the Criminal Procedure Code took cognizance of the complaint filed by Adv. Aires Rodrigues and conducted an inquiry.

Strongly opposing the move to close the case, Adv. Rodrigues had submitted to the Court that the Crime Branch in an attempt to shield Dilip Parulekar had derailed and vitiated the investigation by falsely and malafiedly portraying to the Court that Dilip Parulekar was a poor victim who was misled by the Comunidade officials to grab the land.