High Court of Bombay at Goa Panaji in a press note issued informed to the Advocates, staff, litigants and public in general that August 24, 2017 has been declared as a holiday for the High Court of Bombay at Goa. Therefore, the High Court of Bombay at Goa and its office will observe holiday on August 24, 2017 and in lieu of said holiday the day August 30, 2017 (Gauri Pujan) is declared as Court working day for the High Court of Bombay at Goa, Panaji.