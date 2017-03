The North Goa Principal District & Sessions Judge B.P.Deshpande today directed that a warrant of arrest be issued against Attorney of the Serula Commuindade Agnelo Lobo in the alleged cheating and land grab case filed by Adv. Aires Rodrigues against Goa’s former Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar.

While observing that Agnelo Lobo had failed to remain present in Court despite being summoned, Judge Deshpande adjourned to March 27th further hearing of the case.