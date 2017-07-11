Beautiful waterfalls of Sattari are slowly turning safer for the genuine nature lovers & families, thanks to the crack down by the authorizes on drinking and littering these pristine places. Valpoi Excise department has seized liquor worth Rs 14,000 in last fortnight from two check points at Chorla Ghat and Hedode village, which are gateway to some of the most beautiful waterfalls of Goa.

During the last weekend, around Rs 5,500 worth liquor bottle and cans were seized and this weekend around Rs 7,500 worth liquor was seized from Chorla Ghat, where 6 excise department personnel, 4 police constables and a Forest dept team is deployed to prevent nuisance created by rowdy visitors every year. At Hedode waterfalls point, three staff of Excise, two police personnel and Forest team were deployed on Saturday and Sundays. The Deputy Collector of Bicholim has given the strict order not to allow a single bottle of alcohol on waterfalls as the picnickers break these alcohol bottles all over and creating nuisance by getting drunk, making these places dangerous for others.