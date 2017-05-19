Home News Crane driver gets crushed under crane News Crane driver gets crushed under crane By Team Digital Goa - May 19, 2017, 12 :21 pm Crane driver died on the spot when the crane he was driving crashed down on the construction site at Patto. The incident happened on the under construction site of Gera Developers at Patto Panjim. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Over 30 fall off the old bridge at Savordem, many missing Team Digital Goa - May 18, 2017, 11 :43 pm E-District Portal Launched For Transparent & Time Bound Delivery of Govt Services Team Digital Goa - May 17, 2017, 5 :58 pm 540 panchayat wards reserved for SC, ST, OBC Team Digital Goa - May 17, 2017, 5 :34 pm Panchyat Polls – Nomination Filing to start from May 18 , Counting on June... Team Digital Goa - May 16, 2017, 1 :21 pm