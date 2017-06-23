Home News Crane overturns at Goa Velha affect traffic News Crane overturns at Goa Velha affect traffic By Team Digital Goa - June 22, 2017, 10 :01 pm A Crane was overturned on the middle of the road at Siridao on Bambolim-Margao highway which led to traffic congestion on this busy road. Driver fled from the seen after the accident. Police cleared the road with the help of crane - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Youth dies in fatal accident at Sattari Team Digital Goa - June 22, 2017, 10 :37 pm Govt to re-measure distance to liquor outlets on highway using approachable road as criteria Team Digital Goa - June 22, 2017, 7 :23 pm International writers to be roped in to counter negative publicity to brand Goa Team Digital Goa - June 22, 2017, 7 :14 pm Godinho asks NH authorities to close rupture on divider Nr Valis Junction at Dabolim Team Digital Goa - June 22, 2017, 4 :57 pm