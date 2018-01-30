Crime branch arrests Karnataka youth in Prostitution racket at Anjuna By Digital Goa - January 30, 2018, 8 :42 pm Crime branch conducted a raid near Goan Spice bar & restaurant at Anjuna and arrested one Gokul Rathod(21) from Bijapur , Karnataka for running a prostitution racket. The victim girl from Bihar was rescued and lodged in protective home at Merces. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa Tourism all set for Carnaval 2018 Digital Goa - January 30, 2018, 9 :49 pm Tidal alert issued to people residing in low lying areas from Jan 30 to... Digital Goa - January 30, 2018, 8 :51 pm Crime branch arrests Karnataka youth in Prostitution racket at Anjuna Digital Goa - January 30, 2018, 8 :42 pm Ammonia related file goes missing from Mormugao Muncipality, Councilors halt meeting in protest Digital Goa - January 30, 2018, 8 :35 pm