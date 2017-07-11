Crime Branch Goa Police today arrested Philip Jacob , resident of Pala , Kerala for his involvement in illegal trade and theft of iron ore in Goa in the year 2007-2011. Preliminary investigation with regards to accused Philip Jacob and scrutiny of Bank statements of his firm Amalagiri revealed bank transactions in the form of RTGS in different banks in Goa amounting to more than rupees 300 crores received from different exporters and thereafter paid to mine owners in Goa. Accused also bought 40000metric tons of iron ore from Sacorda from last week arrested accused Kancha Gaunder. Accused Philip Jacob was also arrested by Karnataka SIT and Lokayukta investigating illegalities in mining sector in Karnataka