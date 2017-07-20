After the counting of votes in the presidential election in Goa Legislative Assembly was held today, Congress’s worst fears came true. Congress candidate Meira Kumar could garner support of only 11 MLAs in Goa Legislative Assembly despite Congress having 16 MLAs in the house.

NDA candidate Ramnath Kovind managed to get 25 votes. The votes of two MLAs were declared invalid. It was evident that atleast 3 Congress MLAs have cross voted in favour of NDA candidate.

Stung by the cross voting by their own MLAs, Congress has called a meeting of legislature party tomorrow to discuss the matter. “We will examine the alleged cross voting issue in the meeting”, says Leader of Opposition Babu Kavalekar.