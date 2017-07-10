Around hundred crosses, plaques and graves have been vandalised in cemetery of Guardian Angel Church in Curchorem last night by unknown miscreants. “Several graves were damaged by miscreants last night at Guardian Angel Cemetery,” said Curchorem Police Inspector Shivram Vaingankar. Police found that the CCTV at the entrance was also broken. No arrests have been done in the case as yet but police said that one of the locals had seen a man running out of cemetery at around 4.30 a.m. This is despite heightened security in this area by police Dept and deployment of two IRB platoons following series of incidents of desecration of religious structures in the last few days. Locals are expressing fear over the continuation of desecration incidents despite all these measures.