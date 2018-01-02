With a view to promote cruise tourism in India, cruise tourists with e-visas will now be exempted from the requirement of biometric enrolment till December 31, 2020, the Centre said on Tuesday.This will make immigration clearance of such passengers faster, leaving them with more time to spend on shore, it said, adding that, this is also an important factor that helps cruise lines decide whether or not to include a destination in their itinerary.The step assumes significance based on the schedule of arrivals of cruise ships for season 2017-18 and 2019-20.

E-visa has been in place in the five major ports of Mormugao, Mumbai, New Mangalore, Cochin and Chennai