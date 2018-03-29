Cabinet Advisory Committee (CAC) today raised concern over the recent High Court order banning transportation of ore outside leased mines. “We raised concern on HC order. It’s a complete halt. With huge speed the order has been given and there are huge implications of order,” said Minister Vijai Sardesai.

“Chief Secretary(CS) was not even knowing that HC was hearing the case on mining yesterday. Shocking order. I am unable to understand the response from government officials,” a visibly irritated Vijay said.

CS and mines secretary also attended the CAC meeting.