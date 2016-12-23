Home Breaking News Cumbarjua MLA Pandurang Madkaikar resigned as MLA. He has resigned from Congress... Cumbarjua MLA Pandurang Madkaikar resigned as MLA. He has resigned from Congress party. He will join BJP now By Team Digital Goa - December 23, 2016, 11 :46 am Cumbarjua MLA Pandurang Madkaikar resigned as MLA. He has resigned from Congress party. He will join BJP now NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike374FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS Goa govt officials moving slow on Centre’s proposals: Gadkari - - December 22, 2016, 10 :43 pm Five cases of KFD reported in last 20 days in Sattari Team Digital Goa - December 22, 2016, 8 :37 pm Proposed Mumbai-Goa highway to have 1,300 amenities: Nitin Gadkari - - December 22, 2016, 6 :01 pm Margao chairperson, deputy booked for obstructing SGPDA chairman Team Digital Goa - December 21, 2016, 10 :30 pm