Curchorem MLA to move breach of privilege against FB tomorrow

By Team Digital Goa - July 17, 2017, 10 :29 pm

Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral said that tomorrow he will move breach of privilege against social media site Facebook for allowing the posting of assembly questions to its user before it is tabled in the state legislative assembly.