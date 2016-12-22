The ongoing Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa will conclude on December 23 with a stellar cast of artistes hosted by Coke Studio, one of India’s most loved and popular fusion music properties.

To get the beats going will be singer and multi-instrumentalist, Papon along with Parvaaz, a Bangalore based rock band.

Thrilled at being asked to play at the event, Angaraag Mahanta eho goes by his stage name ‘Papon,’ said, “To connect with people at a festival like this which celebrates diversity in art, music, dance, theatre, food and photography is a great opportunity.

I’m looking forward to being there in Goa as a part of this movement.”