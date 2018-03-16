Print Customised T – Shirts in Goa at Best Price
Print your own Design/Logo on T-Shirts.
1) Round Neck T Shirt
Quality 160 GSM to 190 GSM
Material – Cotton, Polyster,Drifit
Price – Rs 180 to Rs 280
2) Collar T Shirt
Quality 220 GSM to 300 GSM
Material – Cotton, Polyster,Drifit
Price – Rs 280 to Rs 380
3) Sweatshirts /Hoodies
Quality 320 GSM to 350 GSM
Material – Cotton, Polyster,Drifit
Price – Rs 700 to Rs 1000)
Call/Whatsapp :- 8459451087 / 7083276306 / 7775046258
Email :- tshirts.goa@gmail.com
Website :- tshirtsgoa.info
Facebook :- https://www.facebook.com/tshirtsgoa/
Instagram :- https://www.instagram.com/tshirtsgoa