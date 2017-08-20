Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today said that the cyberage computers will be given to students after the elections. Parrikar was interacting with the youth in Panaji today.

“Rs 79 crore have been earmarked in the budget for cyberage scheme. The laptops will be distributed once the code of conduct is over,” he informed. “Laptops will be first given to those students who have already passed their 12 th standard ,” he said answering to a query by one student.

“We had planned to distribute the laptops before the code of conduct would come in effect. But due to GST implementation the distribution was delayed. Price of the laptops reduced by 1% due to GST,” he informed further adding that the tender for the laptops under cyberage scheme has already been given.

“The same will be given to students post the elections,” Parrikar added.