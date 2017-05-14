Computer Dealer’s Forum of Goa (CDFG) has raised apprehension about the cyberage related tender recently floated by ITG and appealed to the government to distribute the tenders for the 45,000 laptops to the competent computer dealers across Goa in a free and fair manner.

Info Tech Corporation of Goa has floated the tender to procure 45,000 laptops to be distributed to the students of class XI and XII.

Alleging that tenders related to cyberage were given to select few dealers in the past the forum has appealed to the government to instruct the authorities to avoid systematic prevention of the competent Goan computer dealers by incorporating restrictive clauses in the tender.

The forum has also pointed out that as the number of computers and Laptops to be supplied is huge if the tenders are not distributed in a fair manner the Goan market place for laptops would be strangulated forcing around 400 enterprises across Goa to shut their shops. This they warned would jeopardize dignified employment of over 3000 skilled and educated Goan youth.

The forum has also requested the government to grant a financial relief package to computer dealers for the dealers to clear their loan liabilities on the similar lines as that offered to mining ban affected people

Excerpts from appeal made by the computer dealers to the chief minister Manohar Parrikar

• Whilst most of the computer dealers in Goa, though competent enough to participate and undertake the supplies are systematically prevented by the restrictive clauses incorporated in the tender by the DOE earlier and now ITG. this is perceived to be a deliberate act on the part of the authorities to protect the interests of the cartel which rules the tender.We are compelled to write to you about our apprehension as we predict

similar outcome of the tendering exercise this year too.

• If it happens, the business of majority of the computer dealers in the state would be washed out, for a period of at least next Six to seven years, especially as the number of computers / Laptops to be supplied is huge. It means that the Goan market place for laptops would be strangulated for the next 6 to 7 years. This is akin to suffocating a person by not providing him with the minimum of oxygen he requires to survive. Because of the reasons stated above many dealers including one of our senior members has been forced to shut down their enterprises and one member has committed suicide. The financial un-viability of Around 400 enterprises will jeopardize the dignified employment of over 3000 skilled and educated Goan Boys and Girls.

• We would therefore like to request you to ensure fair and level playing field being made available to the Goan computer dealers, during their participation in this tendering exercise, without which you would be responsible for putting the future of the local Computer Dealers in Dark.

• If the Government intends to serve the interest of the Students at the same time provide a level playing field for all computer dealers then they should allow the manufacturers to bid directly and then the supplies can be done by computer dealers registered with the Dept. of Commercial Taxes in the State of Goa. The students in class XIth / XIIth can procure laptops directly from the dealers of their choice. If the so called BIG players who have been chosen repeatedly over others in Goa (or even for that matter out of the whole country) are really competent then they should be able to do equally well or better in this format too.

• There are some individuals who have more than one company in their names / relatives / proxy names, hence suitable restrictions should be in place.

• Likewise the student can be provided with a subsidy towards procurement of the hardware of his/her choice from any of the registered suppliers in Goa as the needs for each domain is different as suggested by Goa IT Professionals Organisation.

• In a financially affluent state like GOA it is very difficult to understand why the distribution of laptops under Cyberage Scheme was not limited to the economically weaker section of the society.

• It is also seen that some Cyberage Laptops are sold in the open market by the Students who are beneficiaries of such schemes because their family has benefitted more than once and in some cases multiple times from this scheme which is an avoidable loss to the exchequer. This data should have been available to the ITG / Education Dept. in a IT savvy state like Goa which has already distributed lakhs of free Desktops and Laptops where in one out of six people in Goa already have got a free PC / Laptop. Hence the benefit of this scheme should be given only once to a particular family in a period of 5 years.

• Our turnovers have been reducing steadily over the years rendering our enterprises financially unviable even though we have toiled hard for 15 to 20 years in field of computer hardware and after sales support.

• More than double the annual market size of laptops in Goa are supplied under the Cyberage scheme every year, thereby shrinking the already small market further making survival extremely difficult for enterprises who have infrastructure to even meet their basic overheads, forget making even any notional profit.

• Instead of executing the scheme in more or less the same manner for over a decade now we pray that the government of GOA go by what it had promised in its manifesto. “Cyberage scheme to be modified to ensure that students in class XI and above procure laptops directly from the dealers of their choice“ as Laptops of certain fixed configuration does not suit the requirement of every student as each student of that age has different academic interests, thereby rendering a sizeable quantity of the laptops of no use for those students thereby creating a pool of laptops being used by proxy users in commercial spaces or rampant sale of Laptops on online sites like OLX as was seen and brought to the notice of the concerned during the previous executions. This view has been also suggested by other technical forums like GITP.

• Till date no audit nor inventory management / certification of the scheme has been done nor a review has been conducted to analyse the impact of the scheme on the students and the help it has provided academically besides being a recreational tool for net surfing, playing games and providing abundant entertainment.

• Inventory audits and surprises checks to ensure that the laptops reached the students also haven’t been carried out by neutral – independent agencies.

• Most of the people who get this laptop almost FREE don’t invest in upgradation or repair of these laptops. Thereby even shutting down the option of source of income through repair / servicing.

• With reference to the magnamity shown by you towards dependents on industries like mining, we request you to kindly provide a financial relief package to clear loan liabilities for the dealers like us who are now left with no other option than coming out on the streets begging for essentials.We look at you as the chief minister of goa who is a guardian of the interest of all the people of the state which also includes us namely the Common IT Dealers of GOA.