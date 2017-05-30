The cyclonic storm ‘MORA’ over eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved northward during past 06 hours with a speed of 11 kmph and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, 29th May, 2017 over eastcentral Bay of Bengal near Latitude 17.3ºN and Longitude 91.3ºE, about 660 km south-southeast of Kolkata and 550 km south-southwest of Chittagong. The system is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between longitude 91.0ºE and 92.0ºE near Chittagong around 30th May 2017 forenoon.

Observed and forecast track positions and intensity of the system are given below:

Date/time(IST) Position(lat. ºN/ long. ºE) Maximum sustained surface wind speed (kmph) Category of cyclonicDisturbance 29.05.2017/0830 17.3/91.3 75-85 gusting to 95 Cyclonic Storm 29.05.2017/1130 17.9/91.3 80-90 gusting to 100 Cyclonic Storm 29.05.2017/1730 18.9/91.4 90-100 gusting to 110 Severe Cyclonic Storm 29.05.2017/2330 20.1/91.4 100-110 gusting to 120 Severe Cyclonic Storm 30.05.2017/0530 21.3/91.5 110-120 gusting to 130 Severe Cyclonic Storm 30.05.2017/1730 24.2/91.8 55-65 gusting to 75 Deep Depression 31.05.2017/0530 26.5/92.5 35-45 gusting to 55 Depression

Warning:

(i) Heavy Rainfall Warning:

29th May 2017: Rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely to commence over Tripura and Mizoram from today evening, the 29th May, 2017.

30th May 2017: Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya. Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

31st May 2017: Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

(ii) Wind warning: Squally winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph would prevail along & off Andaman Islands and adjoining Sea areas during next 48 hours. Squally winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph would prevail over South Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura on 30th May and along & off West Bengal coast on 29th & 30th.

(iii) Sea condition: Sea condition would be rough to very rough along & off Andaman Islands during next 48 hours and along & off West Bengal Coast on 30th.

(iv) Fishermen Warning: Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea along & off Andaman Islands during next 48 hrs. Fishermen along & off West Bengal Coast are advised not to venture into sea on 29th & 30th May and those out at sea are advised to return to the coast.