The 10th edition of the D.D. Kosambi Festival of Ideas is scheduled to be held from February 13 to February 17, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm at Kala Academy Campal, Panaji. This years illustrious list of speakers include Mr. Sandesh Kadur, National Geographic Explorer and Wildlife Photographer, Dr. Shubha Tole of Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Mumbai, Prof. Sugata Mitra -Professor of Educational Technology at the School of Educational, Communication and Language Sciences at Newcastle University, UK., Vikram Patel ,Professor of International Mental Health and Welcome Trust Principal Research Fellow in Clinical Science, UK and Jack Sim ( Founder BOP HUB, World Toilet Organization).

Brief About the Speakers

Mr. Sandesh Kadur, National Geographic Explorer and Wildlife Photographer, National Geographic explorer, Sandesh creates award-winning wildlife documentary films and photography books exposing the need to conserve threatened species and habitats around the world. An author, photographer and filmmaker, who, through the use of images, both still and video, exposes the need for conservation and encourages protection of the world’s biodiversity. He is a Fellow of the International League of Conservation Photographers (ILCP). His photographs have been published widely in books and magazines while his documentaries with subjects ranging from kind cobras to clouded leopards have been aired worldwide on the BBC, Discovery and National Geographic networks. Over the years, Sandesh’s work has garnered many top awards including the CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year, Nature’s Best Photography Award, and International Conservation Photographer Award.

Dr. Shubha Tole of Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Mumbai. Dr. Shubha Tole is an Indian neuroscientist, Processor and Principal Investigator at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai, India. Her research involves investigating the development and evolution of the mammalian brain, and she has won many accolades for her work. She is famous for having discovered a gene that is crucial to the proper formation of the hippocampus, amygdale, and cortex of the brain, winning the Infosys Prize in the Life Sciences category in 2014. However, Tole’s work does not end in her lab. She is dedicated to fostering an appreciation and application of the sciences in students through public outreach talks, posting about scientific issues and topics on the internet, and mentoring pre and post – doctoral students. She is also a member of various scientific groups and societies.

Prof. Sugata Mitra is Professor of Educational Technology at the School of Educational, Communication and Language Sciences at Newcastle University, UK. He conducted the Hole in the Wall (HIW) experiment, where in the year 1999 a computer was embedded within a wall in an Indian slum at Kalkaji, Delhi and children were allowed to freely use it. The experiment aimed at providing that kids could be taught computers very easily without any formal training. Sugata termed this as Minimally Invasive Education (MIE). The experiment has since been repeated at many places. He is the recipient of many awards from India, the UK,USA and many other countries in the world.

Vikram Patel

Professor of International Mental Health and Welcome Trust Principal Research Fellow in Clinical Science, UK. Vikram Patel is a Professor and Welcome Trust Principal Research Fellow at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, he will join Harvard Medical School as the Pershing Square Professor of Global Health in April 2017. He is Joint Director of the Centre for Chronic Conditions and Injuries at the Public Health Foundation of India and is a co-founder of Sangath, and Indian NGO which won the MacArthur Foundation’s International Prize for Creative and Effective Institutions in 2008 and the WHO Public Health Champion of India award in 2016. He is a Fellow of the UK’s Academy of Medical Sciences and has served on several WHO expert and Government of India committees. He is a recipient of the Chalmers Medal (US Institute of Medicine), an Honorary Doctorate from Georgetown University, the Pardes Humanitarian Prize (the Brain and Behaviour Research Foundation), and Honorary OBE from the UK Government and the Dharmaj Ratna from his ancestral village in Gujarat. He was listed in TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential persons of the year in 2015.

Jack Sim ( Founder BOP HUB, World Toilet Organization), has been a successful businessman since age 24. Having achieved financial success in his 40s, Jack felt the need to change his direction in life and give back to humanity – he wanted to live his life according to the motto “Live a useful life”. Jack soon left his business and embarked on an journey that saw him being the voice for those who cannot speak out and fighting for the dignity, rights and health for the vulnerable and poor worldwide.

Jack discovered that toilet were often neglected and grew concerned that the topic was often shrouded in embarrassment and apathy, talking toilets was taboo! Jack felt this led to the neglect of rest rooms island wide. In 1998, he established the Restroom Association of Singapore (RAS) whose mission was to raise the standards of public toilets in Singapore and around the world.

Inaugural ceremony of D.D. Kosambi Festival of Ideas will be held on Monday February, 2017 at 5 p.m. followed by a talk by Shri Sandesh Kadur on “India’s Mountains of Life”. On Tuesday February 14, 2017 at 5 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. a talk by Shri Dr. Shubha Tole, on the subject “Wiring up the brain : Jab Yuraj Singh ne Stuart Broad ke bowling pe che chakke mare, tab unke dimaag mein kya chal raha tha?

On Wednesday February 15, 2017 at 5.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Dr. Sugata Mitra will deliver the lecture on “The Future of Learning” . On Thursday February 16, 2017 at 5.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. a talk by Shri Prof. Vikram Patel, on the subject “People’s health in people’s hands: reimagining health care`. On Friday February 17, 2017 at 5.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m lecture will be delivered by Jack Sim on the subject “Creating a Global Movement for Sanitation”.

It is further informed that, the interaction sessions between the public and the speakers will be held subsequent to the talk delivered by the speakers to elucidate any doubts in the minds of the people.

There are well documented video CD’s which will be sold at the event premises of the lecture delivered by speakers in the past D.D. Kosambi Festival of ideas. A live telecast of all these lectures are also screened on the local channels and on the website of Directorate of Art and Culture.