Allaying the fears of certain quarters on the closure of Dabolim airport after commissioning of Mopa airport, CM Parrikar said that the Dabolim airport cannot be closed even if someone wants to because the clause of continuation of Dabolim airport is embedded in the tender document of Mopa Airport.

Giving another argument for continuation of Dabolim airport, Parrikar said that the air passengers in Goa are likely to increase three fold in next few years and Mopa airport with just 4.4 million handling capacity in first phase will not be able to cope up with the traffic which is currently 8 million.

He further said that Civil Aviation ministry is spending huge amount on creating parallel taxi way and extra parking lot at Dabolim airport. This proves that this airport will continue to be used for civil purpose