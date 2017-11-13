The Ministry of Tourism on Monday reported an 18.1 per cent increase in the number of foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) in October this year, as compared to the corresponding period last year

In the time period from January- October 2017, a total of 12.43 lakh foreign tourists arrived on e-tourist visa as compared to 7.81 lakh during the corresponding period last year, registering a growth of 59.2 per cent.

In terms of usage of airports, New Delhi Airport emerged on top with 53 percent, followed by Mumbai Airport (16.6 per cent), Bengaluru Airport (5.5 per cent), Chennai Airport (5.3 per cent) and Dabolim (Goa) Airport (4.5 per cent). Lowest figures in this regard came from Gaya Airport (0.6 per cent), Calicut Airport (0.4 per cent) and Trichy Airport (0.4 per cent).