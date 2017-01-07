Airports Authority of India(AAI) has started the preliminary work for installation of three new aerobridges at Goa airport. The new Aerobridges are likely to be commissioned by April 2017. Work for supply of Aerobridges has been awarded to a Spanish Company. At present Goa airport is having 5 Aerobridges and after the installation of new ones, all eight parking bays will be connected through aerobridges. This will help the passengers during rainy season and summers. Airlines also will be benefited as they will not require use of coaches for ferrying the passengers between parking bays and terminal building.