Water level of all major dams in state have reached above 80% and are likely to overflow by month end.

According to the data related to water levels in dams in the state released by the water resources department, Salaulim dam with full reservoir level of 41.15 mts has reached crossed 40 mts, the Anjuna dam with capacity of 93.2 mts is at 85 mts while Amthane dam with full reservoir level of 50.25 is at 49.45. The smaller dams at Panchawadi and Chapoli have also almost reached their full storage capacity.

“The dams in the state are on verge of getting fully filled by month end. Farmers in the state will not face irrigation water. WRD would take much needed steps to support the farmers,” said water resources department(WRD) Minister Vinod Palyekar. The minister also said that the government is keen on undertaking rain water harvesting in the state.