Family and friends of a murdered Irish backpacker have issued an international appeal to help secure justice.Co Donegal woman Danielle McLaughlin, 28, was raped and killed at Canacona, Goa on March 13.Truth for Danielle Campaign has assembled an international legal team to pursue the case.They urged anyone with potential information to come forward. “At this time we are especially interested in any mobile phone or cellular device footage that you may have, if you were present in Goa for the Holi Festival in the area of the Festival Valley at Palolem Beach and Collomb Bay on the 13th March 2017, and the days leading up to the 13th March 2017,” said a spokesperson.