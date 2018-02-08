The draft National Mineral Policy of Union Ministry of Mines is made available on the website of the Ministry at www.mines.gov.in for inviting comments/suggestions from the general public, Governments of States and Union Territories, Mining Industry, Stake Holders, Industry Associations, and other persons and entities concerned, on the draft National Mineral Policy. The last date for receipt of the comments and suggestions is tomorrow, February 9, 2018.

Draft National Mineral Policy 2018 has called the State is the trustee of natural resources on behalf of the people and respective

“There is a need to understand that natural resources, including minerals, are a shared inheritance where the State is the trustee on behalf of the people to ensure that future generations receive the benefit of inheritance,” draft policy document reads.

“State government will endeavour to ensure that the full value of the extracted minerals is received by the State,” it added.