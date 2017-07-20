The mystery behind the death of IRB constable who was found dead in Open School compound at Porvorim this morning has still not solved.

IRB Constable Kishor Shirodkar of Morjim was found hanging with bruises on his face. Post mortem report has confirmed that the death was due to hanging and the marks on his face were ant bites. However, police haven’t come to any conclusion whether his death was murder or suicide. Police will talk to his family members and friends tomorrow to get more clarity, says Porvorim police.