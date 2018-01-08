The Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Goa Naval Area on Monday, Jan 8. The minister was accompanied by Admiral Sunil Lanba, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, the Chief of the Naval Staff. The Defence Minister then boarded Indian Naval Ships operating off Goa for ‘Raksha Mantri Day at Sea’ scheduled on Jan 8 to Jan 9. The Raksha Mantri will be witnessing various naval operations including Practice Missile Firings, warships submarine and aircraft interaction exercises, flying operations from aircraft carrier and flypast during the two day sea sortie.