Registrar of co-operative societies today directed MD of Goa Dairy to delete the name of veteran cooperative activist and Goa dairy Chairman Madhav Sahakari’s name from dairy election process.



One Ramesh Naik from Curtorim had approached Registrar stating that Sahakari cannot hold post in any cooperative society as he was disqualified from Goa Bagayatdar Co-op society’s chairman’s post due to violation of new cooperative law norms by him.



Meanwhile Sahakari has challenged Registrars order in HC, Goa Dairy MD Navso Sawant informed.