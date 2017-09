Delhi-based 91springboard, a firm that provides co-working space to startups, said on Wednesday that the company intends opening a hub in Goa soon. 91springboard claims to have more than 2,000 companies working out of its hubs. The company says it has raised total funding thus far to over $20 million. 91springboard said on Wednesday it has raised funding from Sandway Investment Ltd, Pearl Brook Holdings, AMA Holdings, Silo Holdings and Al Nour.